4th Of July Specials

BENZTOWN has put together a free package of special 4TH OF JULY imaging and programming for stations.

The free "4TH OF JULY AUDIOPACK" features sounds of the INDEPENDENCE DAY holiday. In addition, BENZTOWN's HOT MIX has a free music special,"HOT MIX 4TH OF JULY PARTY STARTER," available in three versions, Top 40, Rhythmic, and "2K To Today." And BENZTOWN is also offering a 45-hour music special, "THE OLD SCHOOL 500," from its TOP 10 NOW & THEN programming.

BENZTOWN's "Three For Free" are available now through FRIDAY, JUNE 29th. Click here for information, or reach out to MASA PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com or at (818) 842-4600.





