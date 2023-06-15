Shomby

As a recent faculty participant in the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU’s NATIONAL RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE at the UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA, COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY was reminded about the number of young people who are still interested in radio careers. “Seeing the passion the students have for the industry is invigorating and inspiring,” he writes in his latest column for ALL ACCESS.

“The young folks I met in ATHENS were ready to go now as, I bet, are others in other parts of the country,” SHOMBY says. “With the fact that we lament that the old radio ‘farm system’ is mostly a thing of the past, I wondered why a radio station cluster could not create its own ‘mini-institute’ to seek out and develop broadcast talent in their particular market.”

He then goes on to share his ideas on how to do just that, and the potential benefits it could reap for the sponsoring radio station or cluster. “We must look ahead to where will be in five years instead of in 90 days,” he says. “The future at your cluster starts now. There is a group of aspiring broadcasters still out there. Maybe it’s time to let them know you’re interested.”

