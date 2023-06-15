Repped By AdvertiseCast

LIBSYN's ADVERTISECAST has inked "THE ROSEANNE BARR SHOW" podcast to a multi-year advertising sales deal. The comedian/actress' new podcast debuts TODAY (6/15).

ADVERTISECAST Head of Publisher Relations TREVR SMITHLIN said, “With a devoted fanbase and tremendous anticipation, THE ROSEANNE BARR SHOW promises to be a riveting podcast that offers new advertisers an incredible opportunity to reach a vast audience. We look forward to building our partnership with THE ROSEANNE BARR SHOW team, connecting them with relevant advertisers, and delivering data-driven insights and tools to maximize their growth and effectively monetize the show.”

Producer/Co-Host and BARR's son JAKE PENTLAND said, “I am thrilled to join forces with LIBSYN's ADVERTISECAST for the much-awaited launch of THE ROSEANNE BARR SHOW. Leveraging ADVERTISECAST's track record and expansive network, I have full confidence in their expertise and resources to drive and amplify our new show's growth, secure valuable advertisers, and grow our listenership.”

