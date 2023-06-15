Brooks

At a press conference this morning at THE TWELVE THIRTY CLUB in downtown NASHVILLE, GARTH BROOKS revealed additional details about his new SEVENS RADIO NETWORK on TUNEIN, which will include multiple channels dedicated to Country music and more, all curated and conceived by BROOKS (NET NEWS 5/9). As expected, longtime SIRIUSXM “The Highway” morning host STORME WARREN has joined as the voice and host of SEVENS’ “The Big 615” channel, which launched TODAY (6/15), and will broadcast from NASHVILLE's MUSIC ROW. Two additional stations are in the works, with BROOKS teasing about one, "I can't believe nobody's thought of this."

Radio veteran and former EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS INDIANAPOLIS SVP/Market Mgr. BOB RICHARDS will head SEVENS RADIO NETWORK, and, as previously reported, MONTA VADEN is its Music Director (NET NEWS 5/31). MAURICE MINER, who was Dir./Country Programming at PREMIERE RADIO NETWORKS from 1999-2004 will handle industry relations. VADEN most recently was Sr. Radio Editor at COUNTRY AIRCHECK.

WARREN, introduced by BROOKS at the press conference as “one of my best friends in life,” left SIRIUSXM in MAY after nearly 17 years (NET NEWS 5/12). On "The Big 615,' WARREN will be joined by guest hosts on occasion, including BROOKS. Listen here, or on the TUNEIN app.

A three-minute introductory video played at the press conference included messages of congratulations from BRAD PAISLEY, DIERKS BENTLEY, KELSEA BALLERINI, TRISHA YEARWOOD, BRETT YOUNG, LEE BRICE and ASHLEY MCBRYDE. Watch it here.

"GARTH BROOKS has an amazing vision for radio," said TUNEIN CEO RICH STERN. "We are honored to work with an artist like GARTH to build his vision and create an unduplicable experience for our listeners. We are even more excited to bring 'The Big 615' to our global community of listeners, providing them with a one-of-a-kind destination to immerse themselves in the world of Country music."

