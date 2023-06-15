Bryant

iHEARTMEDIA and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD's THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK has named OPERATION HOPE, INC. Chairman/CEO JOHN HOPE BRYANT to its Board of Directors. BRYANT will also host a new show for the network launching this SUMMER.

“We are pleased to welcome JOHN HOPE BRYANT to THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK’s Board of Directors,” said CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD. “John brings a strong track record of business success, broad leadership experience in philanthropy, education, public engagement and innovation, and a deep appreciation for black culture that makes him the perfect choice to help steer and shape the future of the network.”

“I am honored to join the Board of THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK, supporting the groundbreaking vision of CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD,” said BRYANT. “Black voices have been underrepresented and overlooked for far too long, and I applaud the leadership of CHARLAMAGNE, iHEARTRADIO’s BOB PITTMAN and the entire BLACK EFFECT team in standing up this platform for Black voices to inspire and inform each other. I’m with them 100%. They have every opportunity to be best-in-class and transformational platform for the culture - and for business."

« see more Net News