Lake

GRAMMY Award-winner BRANDON LAKE’s single “Praise You Anywhere” has broken streaming records on AMAZON MUSIC, with the single’s first-day streams exceeding any other Christian artist ever on AMAZON MUSIC globally. “Praise You Anywhere” is the first release from his upcoming album due out sometime this Fall.



“We are so proud of BRANDON for this amazing achievement, and grateful for the overwhelming support from AMAZON MUSIC on “Praise You Anywhere,” shared PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT Pres. HOLLY ZABKA. “This song is just the beginning of new music coming from the partnership between BRANDON and PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT. We’re thankful for partners like AMAZON MUSIC who help our artists make an impact in people’s lives.”

