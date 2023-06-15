-
Adrienne Fairwell Returns To South Carolina ETV And Public Radio As Pres./CEO
by Perry Michael Simon
June 15, 2023 at 8:16 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY PBS affiliate KAET-TV (ARIZONA PBS)/PHOENIX GM ADRIENNE FAIRWELL is returning to SOUTH CAROLINA ETV AND PUBLIC RADIO as Pres./CEO, starting AUGUST 17th. FAIRWELL served as Assistant GM and VP/Marketing at SCETV before taking the ARIZONA job in 2021.
FAIRWELL is filling the job left open by ANTHONY PADGETT's departure in FEBRUARY; Assistant GM/Deputy Dir. Dr. STEPHANIE COOK has been serving as interim Pres./CEO.