Fairwell (Photo: Arizona PBS)

ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY PBS affiliate KAET-TV (ARIZONA PBS)/PHOENIX GM ADRIENNE FAIRWELL is returning to SOUTH CAROLINA ETV AND PUBLIC RADIO as Pres./CEO, starting AUGUST 17th. FAIRWELL served as Assistant GM and VP/Marketing at SCETV before taking the ARIZONA job in 2021.

FAIRWELL is filling the job left open by ANTHONY PADGETT's departure in FEBRUARY; Assistant GM/Deputy Dir. Dr. STEPHANIE COOK has been serving as interim Pres./CEO.

« see more Net News