Podcast Coming

A podcast based on a video game is on tap from CINEVERSE's BLOODY DISGUSTING and its BLOODY FM in a deal with ELECTRONIC ARTS. "DEAD SPACE: DEEP COVER," based on EA's DEAD SPACE games, will be written by BEN COUNTER.

BLOODY DISGUSTING/CINEDIGM Managing Dir. TOM OWEN said, "As podcasts have experienced an explosive surge in recent years, this has opened up a wealth of incredible opportunities for untold stories waiting to be crafted into a scripted audio series. Collaborating with a company like EA has brought us access to an incredible IP, and we are thrilled to bring this podcast to fans of both horror and gaming."

"The DEAD SPACE franchise made a huge impact on the survival horror genre in gaming when it released 15 years ago," said DEAD SPACE remake Senior Creative Director ROMAN CAMPOS-ORIOLA. "As fans of DEAD SPACE, ourselves, it's great to see the level of passion and creativity shown by the team at CINEVERSE to deliver this untold story to fans."

