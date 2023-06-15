Inaugural Class Revealed

The BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITION (BMAC) and the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) have selected the 20 members of the inaugural class for their ONRAMP program, a guaranteed income program for young Black members of the NASHVILLE music community, including artists and industry professionals (NET NEWS 2/21).

The ONRAMP program is focused on improving inclusivity and equity within MUSIC CITY, and aims to empower the next generation of leaders in the early stages of their careers by granting access to professional development opportunities, community mentorship, and other opportunities to increase personal growth, industry exposure, exclusive ACADEMY membership panels and tentpole live events, as well as visibility with ACADEMY Board members and industry leaders. Half of this year’s inaugural class are artists; the other half come from members of the industry and range from attorneys to audio engineers, publicists and business managers.

ACM x BMAC ONRAMP, Inaugural Class:

ERICA BAKER, attorney

JASMINE BAVARO, management and audio engineer

TYLAR BRYANT, artist

TATYANA CARTER, artist manager

CARMEN DIANNE, artist

LARYSA JAYE, artist

THE KENTUCKY GENTLEMEN, artists

CHASIDY LAUDERDALE, business management

CAMERON LEAVY-THORN, music business student

TAE LEWIS, artist

ROZ MALONE, musician

DAISHA MCBRIDE, artist

KIM ORTIZ, music licensing

NINA TEAPOT OWENS, creative consultant

QUALLS, artist

NICK TABRON, artist

KENDALL WARNER, artist

DEDE NEAHN WEST, public relations

JULIE WILLIAMS, artist

AMARI YOUNG, A&R

BMAC co-founder and Chair WILLIE “PROPHET” STIGGERS said, "Getting on that ZOOM call with the 20 participants selected as the inaugural class of the BMAC x ACM ONRAMP program was a powerful moment for me. So often we just talk about the issues, debate the problems and ideate around solutions, but that often doesn’t translate into direct action. BMAC issued a call-to-action to MUSIC ROW last JUNE, and in less than 12 months, BMAC and the ACM developed and provided seed funding for a program that will begin to create true access and provide resources to young Black aspiring artists and professionals. We are celebrating the third anniversary of THE SHOW MUST BE PAUSED by pressing play on a guaranteed income and mentorship program that will begin to level the playing field for the next generation of Black creatives.”

ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE added, “I’m thrilled to be officially kicking off our ONRAMP program, in partnership with the team at BMAC, and so excited to formally welcome these exceptional young professionals to our inaugural class, on behalf of the ACADEMY Board of Directors and Officers, our DEI Task Force, our membership, and our staff. I’ve been eagerly looking forward to this moment for many months now, since we started envisioning and developing this program with our LEVEL UP Rising Leaders cohort, and I’m particularly proud of the ACADEMY for continuing our commitment and taking another impactful step, on behalf of our industry and NASHVILLE community, towards making Country music a welcoming and rewarding place for everyone.”

