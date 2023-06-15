Marez (Photo: Erv Woolsey Company)

Country artist TRISTON MAREZ has signed with the ERV WOOLSEY CO. (EWC) in NASHVILLE for management. Their first priority is setting up MAREZ' next chapter that begins with the JON PARDI-penned “Too Soon For Goodbye," with an EP to follow.

LOS ANGELES-based CINQ MUSIC GROUP and NASHVILLE-based BOOM MUSIC GROUP will release his new music through a marketing and distribution partnership to further amplify the 60-million plus global streams the HOUSTON native has already amassed independently, including from a self-titled 2021 album.

EWC owner ERV WOOLSEY said, “TRISTON puts in the hard work it takes in this business, from the grind of playing the honkytonks on BROADWAY when he first arrived in NASHVILLE at 17 years old, to burning up the highways across the country touring the last few years. It’s his time to shine and I’m excited for his future.”

EWC VP/New Artist Management ALLEN MITCHELL added, “TRISTON is a great entertainer. The energy he brings to the stage is electrifying and contagious. This new music is a fine compliment to that. His evolution to come as an artist is going to be fun to experience.”

MAREZ added, “Being a part of a team as notable as the ERV WOOLSEY CO. is truly an honor. I can't thank them enough for believing in my music and the vision. I feel extremely blessed to be able to work alongside the team. To announce that I have signed with the ERV WOOLSEY CO. for management, along with releasing new music and partnering with CINQ MUSIC GROUP and BOOM MUSIC GROUP, is truly amazing and a blessing.”

