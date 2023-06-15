Coming Next Week

iHEARTMEDIA and WILL PACKER MEDIA are releasing a new twelve-episode podcast produced with NOAH CALLAHAN-BEVER's IDEA GENERATION highlighting success stories of brands from the fashion, food, media, and music industries. “IDEA GENERATION’S ALL ANGLES.” hosted by CALLAHAN-BEVER, will debut JUNE 22nd with a two-part episode on the history of LOUD RECORDS featuring the label's founders STEVE RIFKIN and RICH ISAACSON, A&R representatives MATT LIFE and SEAN C, and MOBB DEEP's HAVOC.

“This new podcast with NOAH will give listeners the opportunity to hear never-before-told stories about the trials and tribulations of transforming a brand,” said iHEARTPODCASTS Pres. WILL PEARSON. “In today’s world, we’re seeing more and more aspiring entrepreneurs looking for their breakthroughs, and this podcast gives listeners a behind-the-scenes look into what goes into making a successful brand and how the people surrounding you can help champion your ideas.”

“There is a greater intensity in interest around not just the ‘who’ but the in-depth answers to the ‘why,’ ‘how’ and ‘when’ of American success stories,” said WILL PACKER. This podcast gives listeners that specificity they crave.”

"Since the days of HENRY FORD and WALT DISNEY the founder myth has been a foundational part of how the media has framed success in business," said CALLAHAN-BEVER. "But creating a great brand takes more than just one person's ideas or efforts -- they're born out of the confluence of a founder's vision and the executional and operational expertise of their partners. And along the way there's going to be both collaboration and conflict, steel sharpening steel, and from that process excellence can be achieved. Our goal with ALL ANGLES was to capture that magic, and show aspiring entrepreneurs that there are so many crucial roles and crucial steps -- and sometimes even crucial fights—that have to happen to build a culture defining brand."

« see more Net News