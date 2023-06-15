-
Craig Carton Exiting WFAN/New York To Focus On FS1 TV Gig
by Perry Michael Simon
June 15, 2023 at 10:18 AM (PT)
CRAIG CARTON confirmed a report by The NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND that he is exiting AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK's afternoon show to concentrate on his FS1 TV show "THE CARTON SHOW."
“Today is a happy day and a very sad day for me, and one of the most difficult days I will ever do in radio," CARTON said on the air TODAY, "because I am leaving WFAN. JUNE 30 will be my last show on WFAN."
CARTON's co-host EVAN ROBERTS will continue in afternoons while the station decides on a new co-host.