Moore (Photo: Mark Gonzales)

EMPIRE, the SAN FRANCISCO-based independent record label, publisher, and distributor, has named ALEXANDRA MOORE Chief Business Officer. MOORE comes to EMPIRE from NIGHT CAPITAL where she was Founding Managing Director of the growth equity fund. Prior to that, MOORE led AMAZON MUSIC’s Global Strategic Initiatives & Strategy.

EMPIRE Founder/CEO GHAZI commented, "ALEX is a proven leader with strong business and operational acumen. She has a wealth of relationships in the music, talent, and consumer internet industries and beyond and I am confident she will be a key player to amplify our global presence."

MOORE added, "As a BAY AREA Native, it’s always been an aspiration to work for a local powerhouse. EMPIRE has been innovative for the last 15 years in its approach to both working with artists and building music businesses, and I couldn't be more excited to join the team to lead the company’s continued business growth and expansion globally."

« see more Net News