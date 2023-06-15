Jurich

PR firm SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted NICK JURICH from Publicity Assistant to Jr. Account Executive in the NASHVILLE office. The CHICAGO native started with the company as an intern while at the UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE, and joined the company full time after graduating in 2022.

Throughout his tenure at SHORE FIRE, JURICH has played an important role on successful campaigns for musicians, creators, and companies including NAOMI RAINE, RAILBIRD MUSIC FESTIVAL, BROOKLYN BOWL NASHVILLE, DANIEL TASHIAN/BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC, CROWDER and CHASE MATTHEW.

SHORE FIRE VP JACLYN CARTER commented, "NICK's exceptional dedication and talent have been evident since he joined our team. His strategic thinking, creativity, and strong work ethic have made a significant impact on our campaigns. We are thrilled to promote NICK to the position of Jr. Account Executive, and are confident that he will continue to thrive in this new role, bringing valuable contributions to our clients and the company."

