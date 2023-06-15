Gregory

BOWLING GREEN COMMUNITY Contemporary Christian WCVK (CHRISTIAN FAMILY RADIO)/BOWLING GREEN, KY PD/Mornings DEREK GREGORY held voiceover workshops for THE PUBLIC THEATRE OF KENTUCKY’s summer camps. Campers explored the world of voiceover intricacies, various types, and the essence of captivating performances. The highlight of the workshop was witnessing each camper embrace their unique voice, then creating and recording their own commercials.



GREGORY shared, “The campers embraced their moment in the spotlight, infusing their recordings with enthusiasm. Witnessing their confidence and satisfaction as they listened back to their own performances was a rewarding experience.”

« see more Net News