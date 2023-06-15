Hitzges

Longtime sports radio personality NORM HITZGES is retiring from CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS after 48 years on the air in the market, with his last day on the air set for JUNE 23rd.

HITZGES, who served as Sports Information Director for small colleges, PR Dir. for the NORTH AMERICAN SOCCER LEAGUE's DALLAS TORNADO, reporter for KDFW-TV and KERA-TV-FM/DALLAS, Sports Editor at NEWSWEEK BROADCAST SERVICE in NEW YORK, and Sports Producer at KABC-TV/LOS ANGELES, joined WFAA-A (later KLIF-A)/DALLAS in 1980 to host evenings and then mornings, moving to THE TICKET in 2000, where he most recently has been hosting 10a-noon (CT) with DONOVAN LEWIS.

CUMULUS DALLAS/HOUSTON Regional VP DAN BENNETT said, “From the minute NORM hit the airwaves 36 years ago on KLIF and then the Ticket you could tell he was a special communicator. He truly Is one of DALLAS Radio’s great storytellers and he kept it going with SUSQUEHANNA and then CUMULUS all these years. Not many have that kind of staying power. We wish him every happiness in his well-deserved retirement.”

HITZGES said, “I’m so proud to be a part of what THE TICKET has built -- a ratings dominator in a fantastic sports city. I shall so miss the daily “rush” of being on the air. But after 48 consecutive years on the air in DALLAS doing sports talk, it’s time to move on to the next phase of my life, whatever that may be.

