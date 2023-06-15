Broehm & Chung

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU continues their “Radio Works” series with “Radio Works For Automotive Service.”

The latest “Radio Works” initiative will be hosted by AUTO CARE ASSOCIATION Director of Marketing Intelligence MIKE CHUNG, who will discuss with DENNIS BROEHM, the owner of APPLETON, WI’s ACCURATE FULL SERVICE VEHICLE CENTER how he built his business through long-term branding.

The presentation is free for RAB members, and will take place on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21st.

For registration information click here.

« see more Net News