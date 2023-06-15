Broadway And Friends

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS/UNITED STATIONS' syndicated BROADWAY AND FRIENDS show has added new affiliates to its roster in TEXAS and FLORIDA. SOUTHWEST MEDIA GROUP Classic Country KDDD (BIG COUNTRY 95.3)/DUMAS, TX and PAMPA BROADCASTERS Country KOMX/PAMPA, TX as well as MAGIC BROADCASTING’s Classic Country WWLY (WILD WILLIE 100.1)/PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL have picked up the show,

Some members of the team, made up of JERRY BROADWAY, TOM WALL, MITCH “PANCAKE” ENGLISH and BECCA WALLS, are now based out of their new flagship station, AUDACY's Country WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH, which added the show in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/27).

BROADWAY said, “We took a leap of faith moving to PITTSBURGH, and [Regional VP] MARK ANDERSON and the AUDACY team took a chance on us as well. The staff at Y108 have been as welcoming to us as the people of PITTSBURGH, and we couldn’t be happier with the results we’ve seen in such a short time span. Adding these new affiliates to our network is just icing on the cake!”

