Braddock, Israelite and McGraw

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS' ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL's (NSAI) sixth annual NASHVILLE SONGWRITER AWARDS return to the RYMAN AUDITORIUM on SEPTEMBER 26th. The ceremony will honor songwriter/producer BOBBY BRADDOCK, industry executive DAVID ISRAELITE and artist TIM McGRAW. It will also include an evening filled with performances to celebrate NSAI's annual 10 Songs I Wish I'd Written awards, as well as its Song, Songwriter, and Songwriter-Artist of the Year.

The organization’s highest honor, the KRIS KRISTOFFERSON LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, will be presented to BRADDOCK for his songwriting achievement, with works like "He Stopped Loving Her Today" (GEORGE JONES), "I Wanna Talk About Me" (TOBY KEITH), and "Time Marches On" (TRACY LAWRENCE). NSAI Executive Dir. BART HERBISON said, "BOBBY BRADDOCK is one of the greatest songwriters in any genre, in any era. His legacy of iconic hit songs over many decades speaks for itself."

ISRAELITE, Pres. and CEO of the NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS' ASSOCIATION, will receive THE NSAI ADVOCACY AWARD, given to an individual who has significantly served the American songwriting community. HERBISON called ISRAELITE "the architect of the MUSIC MODERNIZATION ACT" and "the quarterback of recent COPYRIGHT ROYALTY BOARD (CRB) proceedings that will bring billions of dollars in new streaming revenue to songwriters over the next five years. Couple that with a myriad of other accomplishments, including getting digital media platforms from TWITCH to PELOTON to compensate songwriters, [and] we are proud to present him with the NSAI ADVOCACY AWARD."

McGRAW, personally selected by NSAI's Board Pres. STEVE BOGARD, will be honored with the PRESIDENT's KEYSTONE AWARD in honor of his significant contributions to the industry for the betterment of all songwriters. BOGARD said, "TIM McGRAW has been recording great songs by NASHVILLE songwriters for over three decades. On hit after hit, whether rocker or ballad, his artistry and moving performances bring our stories to life and take NASHVILLE's music across genres and platforms around the world."

