Weather Warning

Just hours after the gates officially opened THURSDAY at BONNAROO 2023, show organizers immediately launched an alert due to severe weather passing through the area about 60 miles southeast of NASHVILLE.

BONNAROO began evacuations in the immediate area and released the following alert on social media at about 2:30p (CT), “Bonnaroovians! There is weather coming towards the site that contains lightning & heavy rain in the next 40 minutes. Centeroo and the tolls are now closed, please return to your campsites until the weather has passed.”

The NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area, with the threat of winds up to 60 mph, and penny-sized hail possible.

BONNAROO is scheduled to run through JUNE 18th in MANCHESTER, TN., with DJs and headliners including DJ MEL, ZEDS DEAD, MAYA JANE COLES, and THE FUNK HUNTERS.

