ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS/WASHINGTON D.C. welcomes MERCEDES RICH as Evening Show Producer. RICH comes from LIBERTY UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian WRVL (88.3 THE JOURNEY)/LYNCHBURG, VA.



“WGTS 91.9 is committed to being a live and local station that is always there for its listeners. Hiring MERCEDES will help us reach that goal by serving our evening listeners,” said PD BRENNAN WIMBISH.



RICH added, “I know that GOD has led me to this station because I feel such peace about being here, and the community is incredible. I’m just so excited to be a part of this team."



She started (6/9) on the air and behind the scenes with Evening Show Host SUZANNE CHEESMAN (NET NEWS 1/19/23).

