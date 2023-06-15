-
Jo Dee Messina Puts Her South Atlanta Area Home On The Market For $3 Million
by Charese Frugé
June 16, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Country star JO DEE MESSINA's is putting her BROOKS, GA, home on the market for $3 million. The 2016 custom-built home sits on a five-acre lot in close proximity to the ATLANTA area. The 5,000 sq. ft. home has a large kitchen with a 4' x 8' island, and a dining and sitting area with a fireplace.
The Southern home also includes a formal dining room, an office that currently doubles as a music room and a living room with a fireplace with a gas starter. The private backyard has a salt water heated pool and hot tub with a PebbleTec finish, and a screened-in back porch.
In addition to the main living areas, the home also includes a one-bedroom apartment with a full-sized kitchen, living and dining rooms, a full bathroom and separate laundry. The apartment has its own private entrance.
Serious inquiries should be directed to STACI DONALDSON, HERITAGE REALTY, INC.: (770) 228-5657.