On The Market For $3 Million

Country star JO DEE MESSINA's is putting her BROOKS, GA, home on the market for $3 million. The 2016 custom-built home sits on a five-acre lot in close proximity to the ATLANTA area. The 5,000 sq. ft. home has a large kitchen with a 4' x 8' island, and a dining and sitting area with a fireplace.

The Southern home also includes a formal dining room, an office that currently doubles as a music room and a living room with a fireplace with a gas starter. The private backyard has a salt water heated pool and hot tub with a PebbleTec finish, and a screened-in back porch.

In addition to the main living areas, the home also includes a one-bedroom apartment with a full-sized kitchen, living and dining rooms, a full bathroom and separate laundry. The apartment has its own private entrance.

Serious inquiries should be directed to STACI DONALDSON, HERITAGE REALTY, INC.: (770) 228-5657.

