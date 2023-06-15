The Machine Killer Tour

Metal vets SEVENDUST and STATIC-X will co-headline the MACHINE KILLER tour, named after the gold-certified STATIC-X sophomore album, "Machine," along with SEVENDUST's upcoming 14th album, "Truth Killer, which harks back to when the bands originally toured together in 1999.

The 21-city tour will kick off on OCTOBER 6th in HOUSTON, with stops in SEVENDUST'S hometown of ATLANTA (10/10), DETROIT (10/17), KANSAS CITY (10/23) and more before wrapping up in STATIC-X's hometown of LOS ANGELES (11/1).

Rockers DOPE (who also participated in the 1999 tour) and newcomers LINES OF LOYALTY will act as support for the tour. The public on sale is today, and more information on tickets and VIP packages can be found via https://static-x.org or https://sevendust.com.

Said STATIC-X vocalist XER0, “We are excited to bring the fans an even bigger and better show than the last one. We are already building the new production elements and we intend to blow the roofs off of these venues each night.”

Said SEVENDUST's lead singer LAJON WITHERSPOON “We can’t wait to hit the road with our friends in STATIC-X and DOPE. It has been 24 years since the last time we have shared a stage with those guys. We can’t wait to do it again this Fall and to bring together all of our family members together in one place."

STATIC-X bassist TONY CAMPOS said, “We are beyond thrilled to be touring with SEVENDUST again. They bring one hell of a show each and every night, so this tour is going to be one for the ages.”

SEVENDUST's lead guitarist CLINT LOWERY added, "We’re excited to join our friends in STATIC-X and DOPE who we share much history with on tour. I have no doubt that this will be an extremely entertaining and high production run. The bands and the fans have much to look forward to on this one. Do not miss out!”

