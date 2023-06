Advance Sale Starts Today

The 2024 edition of the COACHELLA VALLEY ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL will take place in INDIO, CA, on two consecutive weekends, APRIL 12th-14th and APRIL 19th-21st.

Register here for access to today's advance sale, starting at 11a PT.

This year's headliners included BLACKPINK, BAD BUNNY, FRANK OCEAN and BLINK-182.





