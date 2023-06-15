Projexx

Dancehall artist PROJEXX has signed with ELECTRIC FEEL ENTERTAINMENT for publishing.

The JAMAICAN-born MIAMI, FL resident is the son of dancehall producer LLOYD "JOHN JOHN" JAMES and grandson of LLOYD "KING JAMMY" JAMES. He recently debuted his new single, “Top Speed" feat. GIBBS & MARKSMAN. He has collaborated with established artists such as WIZKID on “True Love" feat. TAY IWAR,” which appears on WIZKID's certified gold album, "Made In LAGOS." PROJEXX has also worked with KONSHENS on “Brace It,” in addition to writing and producing with younger artists such as JESSE ROYAL, RUGER, JULS, BAKERSTEEZ and others.

ELECTRIC FEEL ENTERTAINMENT & VENTURES founder/CEO AUSTIN ROSEN added, “PROJEXX is an artist and songwriter that I really see filling a void in songwriting right now and we are excited to welcome him to the ELECTRIC FEEL ENTERTAINMENT roster for publishing. I look forward to working alongside his team at WARNER/R&R DIGITAL/BIG WAVE and SUPER MUSIC GROUP/BASHMENT on all of his upcoming releases.”

