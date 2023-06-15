DJ Squintz & Mia Amor

Programming moves at AUDACY Classic Hip Hop KRBQ (102 JAMS)/SAN FRANCISCO and sister Top 40/Rhythmic KSFM/SACRAMENTO. Assistant Brand Mgr./Air Personality RJ "DJ SQUINTZ" BUENDIA has exited as has KSFM morning and KRBQ midday personality MIA AMOR.

MIA AMOR can be reached at miaradio@icloud.com and at (408) 849-3948.

DJ SQUINTZ had been MD at KSFM but took on more programming responsibilities with his promotion to Assistant Brand Manager for the two stations in AUGUST 2022. (NET NEWS 8/11/2022)

DJ SQUINTZ had been on the air from 3 - 10p at KSFM. He can be reached at rjbuendia@gmail.com.

