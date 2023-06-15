Duran Duran Documentary

DURAN DURAN's feature-length docu-concert, "A HOLLYWOOD High," will premiere on PARAMOUNT+ on JUNE 21st alongside releases on DVD and Blu-ray in early AUGUST. Celebrating the band’s four-decade career and love affair with LOS ANGELES, the movie features new interviews with the band and a legendary rooftop set captured in MARCH 2022, shot with the CAPITOL RECORDS Tower – the band’s first record label home – as the backdrop.

The DVD and Blu-ray releases will include 20 minutes of exclusive extras, including unseen documentary footage, an additional song recorded at the live performance and highlights from a Q&A the band did in LOS ANGELES around the original cinema release of the film. Additional product bundles will be available that will include limited edition recordings from the show released as flexi-disc test-pressings, housed in specially designed booklets, and numbered signed items from the band.

In the UK, the release will be marked with a special one-night-only LONDON screening event taking place OUTERNET on AUGUST 3rd, the day before the official DVD and Blu-ray releases. The film will be screened in full before an exclusive ROGER TAYLOR DJ set where fans can look forward to a carefully curated selection of dance-floor anthems, deep cuts and new discoveries. The event will kick off at 6 p BST, with ROGER’s set at 8p.

TAYLOR said: “I’m immensely looking forward to DJ’ing at the OUTERNET in LONDON. Hoping to take everyone on a unique musical journey after this special screening of our film."

Keyboardist NICK RHODES reveals: “This was our first U.S. show in several years, so we wanted to do something really special and intimate. After considering many options, a rooftop performance quickly became the frontrunner. It was post-pandemic, we had never done anything like that before, and we had just released our new album. Somehow it seemed like a magical doorway to the next part of our journey.”

Added bassist JOHN TAYLOR, “DURAN DURAN have had an enduring relationship with the city of LOS ANGELES since the first time we came to AMERICA. We were determined to do something unique to celebrate our four decades together. A rooftop performance in L.A. with the CAPITOL RECORDS building across the street and the HOLLYWOOD sign looming in the distance sounded perfect and turned out to be an extraordinary night for all of us.”

