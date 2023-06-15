Celebrating Stanley Cup

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Hot AC KVGS (102.7)/LAS VEGAS turned into 102.7 VGK in celebration of the hometown LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS' STANLEY CUP victory this week.

Morning co-host SHAWN TEMPESTA along with afternoon drive talent SAMMI REEVES took to the airwaves to celebrate on-air with their listeners by temporarily renaming the station. The celebratory station moniker also included a new station logo featuring the team’s colors.

In addition to playing victory requests, the station aired callers sharing their excitement about the big win. The festivities will continue through the live broadcast of the STANLEY CUP PARADE down the VEGAS strip.

Commented TEMPESTA, "This team means so much to this community and it goes beyond just winning a championship. They helped lift a city when it needed it most in the wake of the OCTOBER 1st shooting back in 2017. We want to celebrate, honor and thank them for an incredible story!"

Added station PD CAT THOMAS, “The STANLEY CUP is special to a community when they win it. I experienced this firsthand when I was working in ST. LOUIS. It is extra special that our station, 102.7 VGS can honor our 2023 STANLEY CUP champs by temporarily renaming the station 102.7 VGK! Go KNIGHTS go.”

