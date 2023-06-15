Big Daddy Kane (Photo: Udo Salters Photography / Shutterstock.com)

ASCAP EXPERIENCE has added two pioneers from the Golden Era Of Hip-Hop: rapper BIG DADDY KANE and DJ, music producer and drummer EASY MO BEE for a special “Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip-Hop” session to round out its 2023 programming. Last week, ASCAP announced multi-platinum GRAMMY-winning producer TIMBALAND as guest for a keynote conversation (NET NEWS 6/7).

In addition to TIMBALAND, BIG DADDY KANE and EASY MO BEE, the lineup’s diverse roster of creators range from Gen Z singer-songwriter ALEX WARREN and actor, singer, songwriter and producer LEON THOMAS to composers/bandleaders ("Yellowjackets" composer ANNA WARONKER), multi-platinum rapper/producers (HITMAKA) and pop-country songwriter and author (J.T. HARDING).

Previously known as ASCAP “I CREATE MUSIC” EXPO, ASCAP EXPERIENCE now marks its 18th year with a one-day event at the AVALON in HOLLYWOOD on JUNE 21st.

ASCAP EXPERIENCE 2023 is sold out. More information is available here, including a full schedule of events with talent.

