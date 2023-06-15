A Nite Of Celebration

BUSTA RHYMES heads the list of honorees this year at the CULTURE CREATORS 7th Annual INNOVATORS AND LEADERS AWARDS BRUNCH. The event, presented by NETFLIX in partnership with LEXUS, will take place on SATURDAY JUNE 24th at the BEVERLY HILTON INTERNATIONAL ballroom in LOS ANGELES. The evening will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.

CULTURE CREATORS Founder/CEO JOI BROWN said, "This year's INNOVATORS AND LEADERS AWARDS BRUNCH holds an unparalleled significance as we celebrate the golden 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.

"We are thrilled to honor exceptional individuals who have profoundly impacted Black culture and hip-hop while also showcasing the enduring power of this global cultural phenomenon. It's a celebration of our triumphs and a testament to the limitless potential of Black culture."

2023 Honorees:

Icon Award -BUSTA RHYMES

-BUSTA RHYMES Innovators Of The Year -CHLOE X HALLE

-CHLOE X HALLE Technology -TROY CARTER

-TROY CARTER Fashion -KARL KANI

-KARL KANI Business -CANDACE RODNEY

-CANDACE RODNEY Sports -FLAU’JAE JOHNSON

-FLAU’JAE JOHNSON Television -STEPHEN HILL

-STEPHEN HILL Art/Dance -LAURIEANN GIBSON

-LAURIEANN GIBSON Video/Film -CHRIS ROBINSON

