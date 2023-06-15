(L-r): Riot, Ryan Press (Photo: Sami Miro)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) has signed songwriter-producer RIOTUSA aka RIOT to a global publishing deal. Known for being ICE SPICE’s main collaborator, he recently worked with her and NICKI MINAJ on their “Princess DIANA (Remix).”

He also produced SPICER's RIAA-certified gold single “In Ha Mood.” In addition, this year he teamed up with SPICE and TAYLOR SWIFT to co-write the duo’s “Karma” remix."

RIOT said, "WARNER CHAPPELL showed me respect and made me excited to build. RYAN PRESS values my vision and goals as a creative, and I know what he's brought to the table for other artists. I want to inspire others to chase their dreams, and WARNER CHAPPELL will help me achieve those goals."

WCM NORTH AMERICA Pres. RYAN PRESS added, “RIOT has quickly become one of the most exciting and in-demand producers to emerge from NEW YORK’s legendary Hip-Hop scene. He’s creating hit after hit with ICE SPICE, and we’re super lucky to get to support him at this stage of his journey. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of hip-hop's biggest music producers during the early stages of their careers, and I know Riot is well on his way to being one of the best producers of his generation.”

MASTERMIND ARTISTS CEO/founder, Mgr. JAMES ROSEMOND Jr. commented, “RIOT has now shown he’s a proven hit-maker through his frequent collaboration with one of the busiest artists in the Hip-Hop scene, ICE SPICE.

After he scored multiple BILLBOARD Hot 100 entries and radio hits, we knew it was the right time to find a publishing admin partner to support RIOT's works in syncs, licensing, and collection. RYAN PRESS understood RIOT's goals, vision, and worth, and this next chapter with RYAN and the global WARNER CHAPPELL team, as part of our extended family, is only going to amplify RIOT's reach and raise his efforts to another level in this competitive space. I'm excited about what's next for RIOT."

