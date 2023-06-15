AMAZON’s live radio app AMP will launch "THE DAILY DROP" hosted by multimedia personality JASON LEE on JUNE 26th. The weekday interactive venture will feature celebrity gossip and what's happenings in Hip-Hop and the entertainment industry. In addition, there will also be live chat interaction and call-in opportunities for listeners during the show.

LEE said, “I’m incredibly excited to join AMP and explore connecting directly with my community through the interactive capabilities of the app. Fans can expect a real-time, unfiltered mix of what they know and love about me and HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED MONDAY through FRIDAY. These honest and hilarious conversations about and with your favorite celebs, as well as my tea-spilling tirades will have you falling out of your seat.”

