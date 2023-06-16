Meghan and Harry (Photo: MattKeeble.com / Shutterstock.com)

PRINCE HARRY and MEGHAN, DUCHESS OF SUSSEX's ARCHEWELL AUDIO podcast production company and SPOTIFY have ended their partnership.. A statement issued by both companies characterized the termination of the deal, which was announced in DECEMBER 2020 and resulted in MEGHAN's 12-episode "ARCHETYPES" podcast in AUGUST 2022, as by mutual agreement. The announcement did not indicate whether "ARCHETYPES" would continue with another distributor.

SPOTIFY has in recent months been cutting back on its podcasting ventures and exclusive deals, most recently announcing the merger of GIMLET MEDIA and PARCAST into SPOTIFY STUDIOS and the layoff of about 200 employees, following an earlier layoff of about 600 employees in JANUARY. PRINCE HARRY and MEGHAN continue to produce video content under a deal with NETFLIX.

