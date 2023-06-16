Jerome (Photo: Julian Mendoza)

NASHVILLE-based AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT has signed emerging Country singer-rapper-songwriter C'ING (pronounced “king”) JEROME. His debut single, coincidentally titled "Average Joe," is available now on all streaming platforms. The TEXAS-based JEROME has already garnered more than two million streams with his independent releases, "Barn Don't Close" and "Beautiful Day."

AVERAGE JOES Pres. FORREST LATTA said, "When we first met C'ING JEROME, we knew he was special. His talent and work ethic are something to behold. We're excited to welcome him to the AVERAGE JOES family and look forward to a bright future."

"‘Average Joe’ captures and explains my everyday life," said JEROME, a 27-year-old FORT WORTH, TX-based artist. “In other words, what you see is what you get with me. I wake up in the morning to my little girl, run my businesses, make music, and end my night at the ranch with my horses. Even though my audience knows me through my music, I am truly just your everyday ‘Average Joe.’"

