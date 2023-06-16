Bradley

AUDACY's Classic Hip Hop WBMX (104.3 JAMS)/CHICAGO has just named ERIK BRADLEY Brand Manager for the station. He will continue to serve as MD/APD for sister station Top 40 WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO and Dir./Music Initiatives for AUDACY, working directly with SVP/Head of Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN and the company’s format VP's.

BRADLEY joined WBBM in 1993 as MD and was an integral team member that helped launch 104.3 JAMS in 2017. Other previous roles include MD for STEEL CITY MEDIA's Country KBEQ (Q104)/KANSAS CITY and MD and research, programming and promotions titles for WCKZ/CHARLOTTE.

