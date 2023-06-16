June 17

AUDACY Top 40 WNVZ (Z104)/NORFOLK celebrates the return of SHAGGFEST on JUNE 17 at VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS AMPHITHEATRE in VIRGINIA BEACH. It's the 10th edition of the event and features METHOD MAN & REDMAN, TOOSII, BIA plus others.

AUDACY VIRGINIA SVP/Mkt. Mgr BENNETT ZIER said, "It’s an exciting time as we bring SHAGGFEST back to VIRGINIA BEACH. SHAGGFEST is more than a concert; it’s an extraordinary experience that celebrates the power and heritage of Z104."

WNVZ morning co-host and creator of the event, BRANDON 'SHAGGY' STOKES added, "We lost three years of SHAGGFEST due to the pandemic. The event is generating lots of buzz, and I can't wait to be back on stage to welcome the crowd back." The show is presented in partnership with LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT. Go here for more details.

