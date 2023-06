(L-R): Fitzgerald And Cox (Photo: Ron Anthony/WMMS)

iHEARTMEDIA Rock WMMS/CLEVELAND's ALAN COX SHOW had Dad's dress up like TAYLOR SWIFT to win tickets to her show in nearby PITTSBURGK on SATURDAY (6/17). The show asked Dad’s to strut their stuff down EUCLID AVENUE in Downtown CLEVELAND, dressed like SWIFT while they broadcast from a street level showcase on FRIDAY (6/16).

SEAN FITZGERALD from North OLMSTED strutted his way to PITTSBURGH with the BEST TAYLOR for THE ALAN COX SHOW.





