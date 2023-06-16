Jake & Eliss

IOWA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE Alternative KIWR (89.7 THE RIVER)/OMAHA-COUNCIL BLUFFS names JAKE RYAN & ELISS HALL as the new hosts of "THE MORNING FIASCO" from 6-10a replacing JOSH NELSON, who moved AUDACY Active Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK)/SACRAMENTO as producer of THE BAILEY SHOW (NET NEWS 3/9).

KIWR GM/PD SOPHIA JOHN said, "JAKE RYAN returns to the airwaves of KIWR. He started out at iconic Alt Rock station KEDJ THE EDGE IN PHOENIX when he was a young punk after learning under 'FREE BEER AND HOT WINGS' who began their syndication domination at KIWR. Now he’s our Punk! ELISS HALL fell into our lap through the local metal music scene. You wouldn’t believe that the voice you hear that’s sweeter than honey on THE MORNING FIASCO is belting it out with her band THE TALE UNTOLD on TIKTOK and with 1.8 million hits on INSTAGRAM, she’s undeniable."

« see more Net News