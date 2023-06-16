'Baystate Business' Gone

BLOOMBERG RADIO's local BOSTON afternoon show, airing on BEASLEY Business WRCA-W291CZ and BLOOMBERG Business WNBP-A-W221EE-W291CC, has been cancelled, according to the BOSTON GLOBE.

"BAYSTATE BUSINESS" was airing 2-5p (ET) weekdays and as a podcast but has been replaced by BLOOMBERG RADIO network programming. The GLOBE reports that hosts KIM CARRIGAN, TOM MORONEY, and JOE SHORTSLEEVE have been laid off along with on-air staffers ANNA MOSTUE and JANET WU and Exec. Producer PETER LAGACE.

« see more Net News