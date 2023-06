Taylor

MIKE TAYLOR has exited iHEARTMEDIA Sports KTKR-A (TICKET 760)/SAN ANTONIO after over fifteen years and is continuing his show on his YOUTUBE channel LOVEYOUHARD.TV next week.

TAYLOR announced the move on TWITTER, saying that he will also continue his "PICKLES FOR DINNER" weekly show on THURSDAYS with NINA DURAN.

« see more Net News