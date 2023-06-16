More Speakers

Four more speakers are set for the first BARRETT NEWS MEDIA SUMMIT at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY in NASHVILLE SEPTEMBER 13-14. The additions are AUDACY News-Talk WBEN-A/BUFFALO PD and News-Talk Format VP TIM WENGER, RADIO ONE News-Talk WIBC/INDIANAPOLIS PD and OM DAVID WOOD, AUDACY SVP/Digital Audio Content TIM CLARKE, and FEDERATED MEDIA/FEDERATED DIGITAL SERVICES Chief Strategy Officer JAMES DERBY.

"We continue to bolster our lineup by adding experienced, successful leaders to examine different areas of the news/talk media business, and share ideas and insights to help move the industry forward," said BARRETT MEDIA President JASON BARRETT. "The News/Talk format is massive yet many who run AMERICA’s elite brands rarely cross paths let alone share ideas and experiences in the same room. I’m hoping to change that in SEPTEMBER and play a small role in moving the news/talk format forward."

