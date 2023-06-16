Ashworth (Photo: Daria Bishop / WPR)

VERMONT PUBLIC SVP/Content SARAH ASHWORTH is joining WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO as Director, beginning JULY 17th. Retired UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MILWAUKEE Vice Chancellor for University Relations and Communications TOM LULJAK has been serving as Interim Director since 2021.

“The breadth of SARAH’s background -- including producing, reporting and editing roles at MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO, NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO and VERMONT PUBLIC -- combined with her experience as a leader who implemented organizational change was compelling,” said Educational Communications Board Executive Director MARTA BECHTOL. “Her record of collaborating with staff on big projects and her commitment to serving a statewide audience stood out.”

“This was a challenging decision with a very competitive field of candidates,” said WISCONSIN PUBLIC MEDIA Director HEATHER REESE. “We’re looking forward to working with Sarah and are confident that she will be a successful partner to staff and leadership as we continue to build our service for the people of WISCONSIN.”

“Public media is an exciting place to be right now,” said ASHWORTH. “The work we do strengthens communities and democracy and is needed more than ever. I look forward to working to build a strong WPR that connects even more deeply with communities and one that welcomes and represents even more Wisconsinites in its service.”

« see more Net News