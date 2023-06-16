The TAMPA BAY RAYS have called up minor league MONTGOMERY BISCUITS radio broadcaster CHRIS ADAMS-WALL to serve as pregame and postgame host on the RAYS RADIO NETWORK, filling the slot left open when NEIL SOLONDZ moved into the play-by-play booth alongside ANDY FREED after the passing of DAVE WILLS during SPRING Training. ADAMS-WALL will join the network, headed by iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAE-A-W237CW/TAMPA, on JUNE 22nd.

“For several years now, the TAMPA BAY RAYS organization has been the gold standard in MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL, and one that I have hoped to work for ever since becoming the voice of the MONTGOMERY BISCUITS in 2016,” said ADAMS-WALL. “I can’t express how honored, humbled and thrilled I am to have the opportunity to join the RAYS as the new pre- and postgame broadcaster, to be able to work alongside the rest of the organization and to continue to keep fans across the globe connected with their spectacular team.”

“With his talents and knowledge of the RAYS organization, CHRIS will make for a seamless transition to our broadcast team,” said FREED. “Fans will easily connect with his friendly demeanor, his love of baseball and his obvious passion for all things RAYS. We welcome him with open arms and look forward to him getting started.”

« see more Net News