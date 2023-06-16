Ingold (Photo: LinkedIn)

Veteran producer ANN INGOLD has joined iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES as Producer for the morning "BILL HANDEL SHOW" and "WAKE UP CALL." INGOLD, most recently at ITV's FACEBOOK WATCH and a consultant for shows at AUDACY and MERUELO MEDIA, previously served as a longtime producer at KROQ/LOS ANGELES, where she worked as Exec. Producer on the syndicated "LOVELINE."

“ANN’s had an illustrious career in L.A. radio, from LOVELINE’s inception on KROQ through the show’s network syndication and MTV," said PD ROBIN BERTOLUCCI. "We’re thrilled to have ANN joining our iHEART L.A. team."

INGOLD added, “I want to thank Robin and everyone at KFI for being so welcoming.”

