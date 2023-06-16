Baby Davis (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to three Country stars (and their respective spouses), who all welcomed new babies into their families recently. MCA NASHVILLE's JORDAN DAVIS and his wife, KRISTEN, added a third child to their brood, son ELIJAH PATRICK. PRESTON BRUST of WHEELHOUSE RECORDS' LOCASH and his wife, also named KRISTEN, also welcomed their third child, daughter LION LOCKHEART, on JUNE 9th. And BMG/BBR MUSIC GROUP's NAOMI COOKE JOHNSON (formerly of RUNAWAY JUNE) and her husband, musician MARTIN JOHNSON of the band BOYS LIKE GIRLS, welcomed their first child.

DAVIS, already dad to son LOCKLAN JOSEPH DAVIS, born in 2021, and daughter ELOISE LARKIN DAVIS, who was born in 2019, shared his happy news on social media YESTERDAY (6/15). He wrote, "GOD is good.! My son ELIJAH PATRICK is in the world … his momma did incredible in getting him here, and we hope to get him home to his brother and sister soon."

BRUST also shared his news on social media, writing, "The girls outnumber the boys in our BRUST Party of 5! LOVE's dreams, wishes & prayers for a lil' sister all came true!" The BRUSTs are already parents to daughter LOVE LILY, 7, and son LEGEND WILDE, 4.

While she did not share the sex or the name of her baby, COOKE JOHNSON said on INSTAGRAM that after preparing for a home water birth, "after an unexpected 60 hours of labor, complications arose and I ended up delivering at the hospital ... I’m grateful to have a healthy, beautiful baby and even more grateful for my female body and the power and strength she holds."

