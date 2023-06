Longtime Wisconsin Newsman Dies

Longtime WOODWARD COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WHBY-A/APPLETON, WI News Director RAY WIATER died WEDNESDAY night (3/14) at 89.

WIATER, inducted into the WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME in 2002,began his career at WFAW-A/FORT ATKINSON, WI in 1960, later working at WBEV-A/BEAVER DAM, WI and WDLB-A/MARSHFIELD, WI before joining WHBY in 1973.

