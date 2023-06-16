A Swift Tribute

NRG MEDIA AC KBBK (B107.3), Country KFGE (FROGGY 98) and Top 40 KBBK-HD2 (RED 94.5)/LINCOLN, NE hosted a TAYLOR TAKEOVER for SWIFT's KANSAS CITY show, which will take place on JULY 8th.

Nearly one thousand listeners partied like it was “1989” at THE RAILYARD in downtown LINCOLN last week. Throughout the “fairy tale” of an evening, listeners won tickets to multiple concerts, including SWIFT's KANSAS CITY show.

Promotions Director MARIA HANSEN commented, “What a fun (and rare!) opportunity for three of our fabulous stations to unite for one common artist. Our team definitely made ‘the whole place shimmer’ – the excitement level for these tickets is unbelievable!”





(l-r) KFGE's Megan King, winner Ben, and KFGE's Johanna Buresh, Gary Greenwood and APD Cory Edmonson.





