Tim Devine (Photo: LinkedIn)

Veteran music business executive TIM DEVINE, whose accomplishments include overseeing BONNIE RAITT's GRAMMY run at CAPITOL, discovering BRANDI CARLILE and KATY PERRY and developing such acts as BLIND MELON, TRAIN, SWITCHFOOT, among others, has been named Head Of A&R at LEN FICO's SUNSET BLVD RECORDS.

DEVINE has already signed several bands to the label including PORTLAND-based alternative mainstays EVERCLEAR, AUSTIN-based rock ‘n’ roll band FASTBALL and legendary SAN ANTONIO-born BUTTHOLE SURFERS.

Said DEVINE, “These are exactly the kinds of groups we are looking to sign. Acts who remain active with fan and touring bases and are still writing and recording vital new material as they continue to expand their audiences.”

On making the announcement, SBR label head FICO said, “TIM has been and continues to be one of the most successful, respected and creative A&R executives in the business today. His relationships and track record are second to none. We are fortunate to have him joining our efforts to expand the reach and roster of SUNSET BLVD RECORDS.”

FICO originally established the label by acquiring catalogs from a diverse roster that includes JAMES BROWN, DR. JOHN, AARON NEVILLE, CHUCK BERRY, WILLIE NELSON, DICKEY BETTS and others. The label has also recently released new titles from PETER CASE, the SMITHEREENS and FIREFALL, among others.

DEVINE's career includes stints at WARNER BROS, MCA, CAPITOL and COLUMBIA RECORDS as well as founding WECASTR.COM, a 24-hour online digital network, serving as a board member of NEXO, a SILICON VALLEY-based encryption email service, head of A&R for VEZT, a fractional share copyright service, and also currently serves as the investment manager of CLEARSKIES, a company involved in the renewable energy grid for the U.S. aviation space.

DEVINE’s plan at SBR is to build on the label’s foundation of catalog while growing a roster of proven, veteran bands, before beginning the “third phase” of the label’s development by signing brand-new artists the world has yet to discover.

Added DEVINE, “I’m having so much fun and I am totally into it. Everyone is taking my calls and this position fits my skill set like a glove. I look forward to building the next chapter of SBR’s success.”

