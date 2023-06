D Scott

Former iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKKF (KISS 102.3)/ALBANY, NY afternoon personality D SCOTT has crossed the street to ALBANY BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic WAJZ (JAMZ 96.3) to take on APD/afternoon duties. He'll be on the air from 2-7p Eastern beginning JUNE 26.

SCOTT spent over 10 years at WKKF before stepping aside earlier this month (NET NEWS 6/14).

