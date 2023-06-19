Davy Rolando

Longtime BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA ORLANDO & THE FREAKSHOW co-host DAVY ROLANDO has announced that he is stepping down to focus on his thriving tattoo studio business. ROLANDO started the tattoo business three years ago and it has already grown from having a business partner to now including nine fulltime employees.

ROLANDO began as an intern in 2007 and in 2013 joined ORLANDO & THE FREAKSHOW, with his role on the show growing steadily.

ROLANDO penned an emotional letter to announce that he was leaving the show. You can see it on WiLD 94.1's website.

The letter included this:

To THE FREAKSHOW:

"To MEREDITH (ANDRADE), you have been a pleasure to work with. Every morning your in a positive upbeat mood. You can take a joke, you don’t take yourself too seriously, and your great at your job. I feel like I’ve made a friend for life."

"ORLANDO (Host and WLLD PD), you’ve been my boss for the entire rollercoaster ride. Even though you can be tough on us at times, you’ve proven over and over again that’ll you’ll go to bat for your people. As a homie, as a man, and as a father I feel like your A1, a real stand up guy and a living legend in this radio game."

ROLANDO went on to say, "Lastly, I want to say thank you for allowing me to do this, most radio people don’t have the opportunity to say goodbye and definitely isn’t lost on me. I am leaving here a much better person than I was when I started."





Davy Rolando, Orlando, Meredith





